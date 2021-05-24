newsbreak-logo
Marion man charged with arson in house fire that destroyed home, killed dog

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
my40.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion man has been arrested and charged in connection with a house fire that destroyed a home and killed a dog. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office says on the evening of Wednesday, May 12, 2021, a fire destroyed a home on Veterans Drive. The fire also killed a dog inside the home.

my40.tv
Related
