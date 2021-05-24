Hearing may decide if Fairborn man charged in WSU assaults fit to stand trial

A Fairborn man facing charges linked with the sexual assaults of at least two women has a hearing sheduled for early next month to determine if he’s fit to stand trial. Zachary Turner, 29, was indicted in December by a Greene County grand jury on charges related to two sexual assaults at an apartment on Wright State University’s campus. Turner, a Wright State student at the time of the alleged assaults, faces four counts of rape, four counts of abduction and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.