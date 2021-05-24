Severe storms late today on the South Plains

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. These are potentially deadly storms. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Briscoe; Childress; Cottle; Floyd; Hall; Motley The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Floyd County in northwestern Texas Childress County in the Panhandle of Texas Cottle County in northwestern Texas Motley County in northwestern Texas Hall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Briscoe County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 939 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Memphis to 9 miles northwest of Northfield to 11 miles southeast of South Plains, moving east at 45 mph. These are very dangerous storms. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 928 PM, the mesonet near Lesley recorded sustained winds of 61 mph with gusts to 73 mph. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. * Locations impacted include Childress, Memphis, Paducah, Matador, Turkey, Cee Vee, South Plains, Kirkland, Swearingen, Flomot, Valley Schools, Tell, Northfield, Estelline, Lakeview and Plaska Community. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...80MPH