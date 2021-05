The grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with you today. Today’s Kindle deals include a couple of books so far. “Recently, the New York Times ran a piece on a famous pastor’s son who is now a vocal ex-vangelical and a rising Tiktok star. Many have commented on the story and it’s not my intention here to weigh in on this tragic situation. God is sovereign and I pray that this man will one day have his eyes truly opened, and not remain in the sad ranks of those who achieved fame by publicly maligning the faith their fathers preached. But there was one comment of his quoted in the article that I have been chewing on.”