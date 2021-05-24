newsbreak-logo
Business

Truist Insurance Holdings to Buy Constellation Affiliated Partners

 3 days ago

Truist Insurance Holdings Inc., a Truist Financial Corp. subsidiary, said it has agreed to buy insurance-distribution platform Constellation Affiliated Partners from RedBird Capital Partners for an undisclosed amount. The transaction would add about $160 million in annual revenue to the unit's wholesale division, Truist said Monday. "Expanding our insurance business...

Businessswfinstitute.org

ADIA Buys a Stake in Dedalus Holding

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has acquired a significant minority stake in healthcare software provider Italy-based Dedalus Holding S.p.A from the global private equity firm Ardian, which remains Dedalus’s controlling and majority shareholder. Dedalus provides an extensive range of healthcare information, clinical and administrative...
BusinessNASDAQ

P3 Health Partners to go public via $2.3 bln SPAC merger

P3 Health Partners said on Tuesday it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Foresight Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at $2.3 billion, including debt. Adds background, details of transaction. May 25 (Reuters) - P3 Health Partners said on Tuesday it had...
Retailfranchising.com

JINYA Holdings Enlists REAL Companies as Real Estate Partner

Parent company of Japanese ramen restaurants teams up with strategic growth advisory service to oversee real estate across all brands. Through the partnership, REAL Companies will assist in the real estate process for corporate and franchisee growth for JINYA Holdings’ brands - JINYA Ramen Bar and bushi by JINYA. In addition to market analysis, site selection and transactional assistance, REAL Companies will be responsible for leveraging their relationships, providing rare access to some of the strongest retail properties in the United States.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Post Holdings Partnering Corp. (PHPC) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/Unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) and Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (NYSE: PHPC), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a partnering transaction between one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of PHPC's initial public offering (the "IPO") of 30,000,000 units at a price to the public of $10.00 per unit. PHPC Sponsor, LLC has indicated that it or one of its affiliates has an interest in purchasing, directly or indirectly, 4,000,000 of the 30,000,000 units in the IPO at the IPO price. In addition, PHPC has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each unit consists of one share of PHPC's Series A common stock and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of PHPC's Series A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "PSPC.U" beginning on May 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Series A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols (NYSE: PSPC) and "PSPC WS", respectively.
EconomyInsurance Journal

Online Boating Marketplace Boatim Adds Insurance with Marine Broker Partner AMI

Boatim Inc., a company offering digital boating products and services, has launched an online boat insurance offering for U.S. customers. Through a partnership with international marine insurance broker American Marine Insurance (AMI), Boatim customers can access coverage from insurers Markel, Chubb or Geico and receive quotes directly online at Boatim.com.
ComputersVentureBeat

Scale Venture Partners: Security software buying trends in 2021

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of security leaders responded to the events of 2020 — a year bookended by the pandemic and the SolarWinds cyberattack — by increasing budgets to fortify their organizations against security threats, with 45% of those nearly doubling spend. This data points to a larger theme of Scale Venture Partners’ sixth annual Cybersecurity Perspectives report, a survey of 300 US-based enterprise security decision-makers done in March: Security departments have more resources and visibility inside their organizations than ever before.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

High Street Insurance Partners Inks Pennsylvania Employee Benefits Broker

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service insurance brokerage, High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP), announced today the acquisition of Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Employee Benefits broker, The Elite Group (Elite). Established in 2001, Elite is a single source Employee Benefits Consulting, Human Resources, Benefits Administration, Payroll, Property & Casualty and...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

United Community Bank to buy FinTrust Capital Partners

United Community Bank announced on Thursday, May 13 that it is expanding its advisory services by acquiring FinTrust Capital Partners of Greenville. The acquisition — expected to close in Q3 2021 — will allow UCB to increase its offerings of wealth and investment management services to customers across the bank’s markets.
Businesstheubj.com

Infosys and Majesco Partner to Accelerate Digital Experience for Insurers

Infosys, a worldwide innovator in cutting edge digital services and consulting, and Majesco, a worldwide head of cloud insurance software solutions, for insurance business change, today together declared an essential collaboration. Through this collaboration, Infosys and Majesco will cooperate to assist joint customers with speeding up their digital change venture, empowering them to open new opportunities, address the demand for customized customer encounters, operational adequacy, and digital reception across the insurance business value chain.
SoftwareFudzilla

IBM buys Salesforce partner

Biggish Blue has announced it has written a cheque for Waeg, a consulting partner for Salesforce in a deal that will extend its range of services and support its hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence strategy. The deal to acquire Waeg, which is based in Brussels and serves clients across Europe,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Accenture Buys German Consulting Firm Homburg & Partner

(RTTNews) - Information Technology major Accenture Plc (ACN) said on Tuesday that it had acquired strategic management consulting firm Homburg & Partner. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Following the acquisition, Homburg & Partner's team of 73 professionals have joined Accenture's Customer, Sales & Service team. Mannheim,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Jushi Holdings a Buy?

Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF) has been busy lining the pockets of its shareholders over the past year, with a stunning 585% gain since last May. That is a magnificent outperformance of the S&P 500's 45% growth over the same period. The company is rapidly gaining traction in Pennsylvania, where it has...
Businessdig-in.com

Insurance tech provider Noyo partners with Unum for expanded benefits

Insurance tech provider Noyo has teamed up with Unum to help the life and disability insurance benefits provider better utilize its technology in order to offer clients an expanded employee benefit experience. By integrating Noyo’s technology into its own platform, Unum will be able to access insurance policy data much...
Economybuckeyebusinessreview.com

Affiliate In Insurance

The debate will play out over the following several months as the state Department of Public Health critiques the growth project. The division is requiring Mass General Brigham to rent General & News an outdoor professional to analyze whether or not its plans will help the state comprise well being care prices.
BusinessInsurance Journal

High Street Insurance Partners Acquires Paladin, Richardi-Demola Insurance Agencies

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP), a full-service insurance brokerage platform, has acquired New Jersey-based Paladin Insurance Agency and Richardi-Demola Insurance Agency (RD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Both firms specialize in business and personal Insurance solutions. President Tom Geraghty will continue to run both firms and will now...
Businessandnowuknow.com

Grupo Comercial Chedraui To Buy Smart & Final Holdings for $620M

COMMERCE, CA & XALAPA, MEXICO - A pivotal new partnership has made itself known in the retail industry this week, as Grupo Comercial Chedrui (GCC) made an announcement that its unit would acquire Smart & Final Holdings for $620 million, including the company’s debt. The Mexico-based grocer has decided to buy the warehouse store business as it sets its sights on further expansion in the United States.
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Lafayette-based Haik Insurance to partner with national insurance, financial services firm

Lafayette-based Haik Insurance has partnered with Higginbotham, one of the largest independent insurance and financial services firms in the U.S. with offices in 10 states. Higginbotham, which also has locations in Bossier City and Baton Rouge, is strategically growing in the state by partnering with other independent brokers that have strong reputations in their local markets, company officials said in an announcement.