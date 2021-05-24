[100% Off] Piano lessons for beginners with a world class pianist.

Things start getting a little wild here. The run in with the angry old people at the rooftop gap is so weird to watch now that I’m almost 20 years older. I definitely would’ve handled that situation differently if it happened to me nowadays, but I still do feel like that woman was in the wrong by breaking my camera viewfinder. I do totally understand why they were so pissed off at us, I’d be pissed off at a group of skaters skating my roof too, but the tenants were super cool. Some people came out with beers and watched the show, not one person asked us to leave. The old folks came in way too hot and I think they handled it worse than we did.