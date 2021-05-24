[100% Off] Piano lessons for beginners with a world class pianist.
Learn how to seriously play piano with an experienced master degree piano teacher and international concert pianist. I started to play piano aged 1 with my father, teaching piano at 16 and do international concerts at 24. Now in 2021 I am 38 so this will be 37 years that I play piano every day, will make me 22 years teaching experience and 14 years serious concert experience. I actually did a break between 5 when I took my first few piano lessons and 13 when I started again alone. I did my Master degree in Brussels. My father plays piano very well and my great grand-father was a famous belgian composer.app.real.discount