newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Tyler Bike stripes create inroads for area cyclists

By Carter Mize
Posted by 
The Tyler Loop
The Tyler Loop
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tylerites have new ways to navigate across the city thanks to about 36 miles of bike lane additions inside and outside Loop 323, set to be completed around July or August. The infrastructure updates include painted bike lanes, designated bike path signage and shared bike/car lanes across north and south Tyler as well as downtown. City officials and local riders hope the new routes will allow cyclists to reach their target destinations with greater ease.

thetylerloop.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Tyler Loop

The Tyler Loop

Tyler, TX
200
Followers
149
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tyler Loop helps residents of our diverse and growing city understand our shared challenges and opportunities.

 https://thetylerloop.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclists#Bicycle Lanes#Road Cycling#Bike Racks#Traffic Lanes#Txdot Advisory Committee#Elite Bicycles#Tyler Bicycle Club#Bike Routes#Bike Lane Additions#Bike Network Updates#Bike Deliveries#Interrupt Bike Lanes#Bikes#Riders#Creating Lanes#Painted Lanes#Motorists#Car Traffic#Cycling Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Biking
News Break
Sports
Related
Tyler, TXktbb.com

FRESH 15 race held in Tyler

TYLER — Thousands of people from 24 states and three countries gathered Saturday for Tyler’s FRESH 15 race. According to our news partner KETK, runners and walkers alike hit the starting line at 7 a.m. for the 8th annual event, organized by Brookshire Grocery Company. People had the option to run a 15K, a 5K, and a 1K for little kids. Every dollar that was raised went to charities in East Texas local communities.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Parks, Keep Tyler Beautiful unveil new murals at Hillside Park art wall

Through her contribution to the Hillside Park art wall, Ingrid Horner, a Tyler resident of three years, said she wanted to provide a message that people could relate to. That message she created can be found in her colorful abstract mural with distorted letters saying, "Let Us Play." She wanted something that would appeal to youth and their parents visiting the park, located at 1111 E Erwin St.
Tyler, TXKLTV

Road closures planned in Tyler for Saturday’s FRESH 15 race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Road closures are planned in Tyler this Saturday as this year’s FRESH 15 race commences. The annual 15K, 5K, and children’s 1K begin at 7:00 a.m. on March 6 from the FRESH by Brookshires store on Old Jacksonville Highway. Three Lakes Parkway will be closed from...
Tyler, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Thousands participate in Brookshire's 8th annual Fresh 15 race

Amberly Arnold, of Rusk, was one of thousands to participate in the annual Fresh 15 event Saturday morning in Tyler. Arnold took on the race for the second year in a row along with friends Jana Cleveland and Lindsey Duffield. Arnold, who tackled the 15k event, said she enjoys the...
Tyler, TXKLTV

ETN: Brookshire Grocery Company to host FRESH 15 race Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons spoke to BGC racing director Ashleigh Endicott Friday about the upcoming FRESH 15 race scheduled for Saturday morning. The Brookshire Grocery Company will be hosting its eighth annual FRESH 15K race Saturday morning. For those that don’t feel ready to run a 15K race, there will also be a 5K race. Both the 15K and the 5K races will provide a scenic view of South Tyler. For children 12 and under, BGC will be offering a Lil’ FRESHie K race.