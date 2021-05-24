Tyler Bike stripes create inroads for area cyclists
Tylerites have new ways to navigate across the city thanks to about 36 miles of bike lane additions inside and outside Loop 323, set to be completed around July or August. The infrastructure updates include painted bike lanes, designated bike path signage and shared bike/car lanes across north and south Tyler as well as downtown. City officials and local riders hope the new routes will allow cyclists to reach their target destinations with greater ease.thetylerloop.com