Purdue University pushing forward to get more people into quantum tech

By Network Indiana
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience in quantum technology is at a premium in the U.S., and Purdue University is pushing ahead with a plan to get more people trained in quantum tech. Put simply, quantum technology uses quantum physics and mechanics to create more efficiency in a variety of ways, including boosting computing power and speed, improving encryption of secure communications.

