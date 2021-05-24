Top 6 Gateway Wargames
Looking for great games for the wargame newbie? Our top 6 list covers all the bases and will help you jump intro the hobby!. All of the games below can be played from start to finish in a couple hours. I know personally I am less inclined to play a game that is a four plus hour time sink if I am unsure if I am even going to enjoy it. Most of these games are also card driven wargames and steer away from simulation. There is nothing inherently wrong with simulation, traditional hex and counter, or chit based games, but for people who may want more of a ‘gamey’ experience card-driven games tend to bring history, strategy and gaming together nicely.www.meeplemountain.com