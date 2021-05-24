newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Actor Ranveer Singh Brings Home The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition

By Sameer Contractor
carandbike.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was back in late 2019 that we told you about Ranveer Singh taking a spin in the Lamborghini Urus. It seems the actor was smitten by the super-SUV enough to place an order and now, has finally got the delivery of his new prized possession. In fact, Singh got his hands on the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition that was recently launched in India and comes with a cosmetic upgrade package. The Urus is priced from ₹ 3.15 crore (ex-showroom) onwards with the Pearl Capsule Edition attracting a 20 per cent premium over the same.

Ranveer Singh
Rohit Shetty
Mukesh Ambani
