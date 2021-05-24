Actor Ranveer Singh Brings Home The Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition
It was back in late 2019 that we told you about Ranveer Singh taking a spin in the Lamborghini Urus. It seems the actor was smitten by the super-SUV enough to place an order and now, has finally got the delivery of his new prized possession. In fact, Singh got his hands on the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition that was recently launched in India and comes with a cosmetic upgrade package. The Urus is priced from ₹ 3.15 crore (ex-showroom) onwards with the Pearl Capsule Edition attracting a 20 per cent premium over the same.www.carandbike.com