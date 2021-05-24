newsbreak-logo
An industrious little steampunk town

By Faiza Khan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteampunk builds are always fun and in this LEGO model by Simon Liu we get a whole little town in micro-scale. In this fun-looking town, life actually appears to be all work and no play; the buildings seem to be giant machines churning out the necessary widgets, you know, putting the steam in steampunk. Said steam is rendered by the 1×1 ice cream scoops element, liberally applied in multiples. A number of pearl gold LEGO pieces are also implemented in this build – necessary components to the overarching aesthetic. Perhaps my favorite portion of this build is the zeppelin transporting a dark red micro-figure around probably to his house, which might or might not be a clock.

