Cherokee, IA

Reading Colors Your World - Summer Reading Program Set to Kickoff at Cherokee Public Library

By Erin Rydgren
Cherokee Daily Times
 5 days ago

Every year libraries across Iowa are required to provide a summer reading program for the children they serve. The patrons who consider the variety of activities on offer in 2021 will be sure to find something of interest. Programming and Outreach librarian for Cherokee, Raegan Bunting, has created a list of events that are open to all youth under the age of 18. The goal here is to not only work against the dreaded "summer slide" but to create experiences that instill not only a habit of reading but also a love of it, as well as for creating and learning. It also helps to generate interest for the library itself.

