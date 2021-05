Having graduation ceremonies IRL (in real life) is a major thing we were missing during the pandemic. My heart goes out to the class of 2020 and anyone who missed out that special experience. Nothing beats sitting in a football stadium on a scorching hot day surrounded by your fellow classmates as you wait for your name to be called. Then you proudly march up to the stage and redeem that piece of paper that is so rightfully yours. Graduations through a computer screen simply aren't the same. At any rate, we're moving onward and upward and are thrilled to see that in-person graduation ceremonies are back.