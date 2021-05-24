Respect conventions of war

More than a century after carrying out a mass killing in what is now Namibia, Germany announced Friday that it now officially recognizes the massacre in its former African colony as a genocide. The German acknowledgment took six years of negotiation between the two countries’ governments over how to classify the German Empire’s atrocities in the early 20th century that included the killing of tens of thousands of Herero and Nama people, a toll that some historians estimate amounted to more than 75 percent of the groups’ populations at the time. In addition to the formal acknowledgment, the German government said it’s creating a billion-dollar fund to support the affected communities.