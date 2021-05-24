Architectural Graphics 101 – Symbols

newsbreak-logo
By Bob Borson
lifeofanarchitect.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime for the next installment of Architectural Graphics 101, and this time I decided to take a look at architectural symbols which are really wayfinding devices for our construction drawings. They are not very complicated items but shockingly I have some opinions on the matter. Sure, every architectural firm in the world basically has all the same elements and the graphics don’t change all that much from firm to firm, but that shouldn’t come as a surprise – they wouldn’t work very well if there weren’t some sort of institutional standards in place.

