Actor and model Brooke Shields experienced a horrific leg injury while working out earlier this year. The incident resulted in a broken femur, a Staph infection, multiple surgeries, weeks in the hospital, and a long road to recovery. The star has shared videos of her journey on social media to help inspire others going through a struggle of their own, but she has now given her first interview about the ordeal. Shields got candid about the fear and perseverance that played into her journey toward healing, and the grisly accident that started it all. Read on to see what Shields had to say about the last few months of her life.