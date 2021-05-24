Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

Belarus’s beleaguered opposition has called on the European Union to recognise its “role” in allowing Alexander Lukashenko to build a dictatorship on its borders — by imposing stringent sanctions that strike at the heart of his regime.Speaking with The Independent, a senior spokesman for Belarus’s president-in-exile Svetlana Tikhonovskaya said European policymakers had long “underestimated” the risk posed by Mr Lukashenko.“We warned European leaders about the people being disappeared, the media being destroyed, but they kept visiting and making Lukashenko feel untouchable,” Franak Viacorka, a former journalist, said.“Europe didn’t take responsibility then, but it needs to wise up now if it...