Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister
Turkey may drill more boreholes in its search for natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez. Turkey has already opened eight boreholes in the eastern Mediterranean, Dönmez said during an interview with a private broadcaster, adding that while there were signs of natural gas, there had been no economically significant discovery.www.hurriyetdailynews.com