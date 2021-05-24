THREE INJURED IN RENVILLE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County Saturday afternoon. The State Patrol says the crash happened west of Hector just after 12:30pm on Highway 212 at Renville County Road 16. The Patrol says a car driven by 51-year-old Russell Korson of Stewart was eastbound on Highway 212 when he collided with an SUV being driven southbound on County Road 16 by 45-year-old William Bade of Elk River. Corson along with his two passengers, 14-year-old Haley Korson and 11-year-old Isabella Korson were all taken to the Olivia Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Bade and his passenger were not injured.knuj.net