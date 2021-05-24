THREE INJURED IN RENVILLE COUNTY CRASH

According to Renville County Court documents, an Olivia hog farmer is accused of video recording women showering in his hog barn without their knowledge. 27-year-old Nicolas Steffel, was charged last week with six gross misdemeanor counts of interference with privacy. A search warrant for Steffel’s iPhone and iPad was issued after the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip. Renville County investigators allegedly found a video on Steffel’s phone of a female showering in his hog barn. A further search of Steffel’s phone unearthed 23 videos that had been recorded between Oct 2016 and Dec 2019. The charging document indicates that the hog barn is bio-controlled, so everyone is required to shower before entering or leaving the barn. Investigators were able to identify most of the women in the videos, and spoke with six of the women, who all verified they were the person in the videos and were unaware they were being recorded. Any videos recorded before April 22, 2018, were outside the statute of limitation for charging Steffel with a criminal offense.