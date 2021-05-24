newsbreak-logo
ST. CLOUD MAN FACING CHARGES FOR THREATENING OFFICERS

A St. Cloud man is in custody for allegedly threatening police officers with a hatchet last Friday. Police say they were dispatched around 11 a.m. that day to reports of a dispute between a man and a woman in the four-hundred-block of Second Street SE. When officers arrived the man involved fled on foot and was pursued by officers until he pulled out a hatchet and threatened multiple officers with it. He was eventually detained with no one getting injured and was taken to St. Cloud hospital for medical clearance. He could face charges of assault, threats of violence, fleeing police on foot, and felony property damage.

