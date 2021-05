Sofianne “Sofie” Evers age 82, of Springfield, passed away on May 20, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel and will continue on Tuesday from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm at the New Hope Lutheran Church in Comfrey, MN. Service will be held at the New Hope Lutheran Church on Tuesday at 1:30 pm.