GBP/USD: Consolidation likely below the 1.4238/45 February high – Commerzbank
Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, explains that GBP/USD is likely to remain in a consolidative mode below 1.4238/1.4245 in the near term. “GBP/USD on Friday tested and has held below 1.4238/45, the recent high and the March 2018 high, and we would allow for some near-term consolidation. We note the divergence of the daily RSI. Nearby support is 1.4100 ahead of 1.4000/18 and the uptrends at 1.3821 and 1.3883.”www.fxstreet.com