The BBC has delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Princess Diana.The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday (17 May) but has been postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, according to the broadcaster.A new broadcast date has not yet been confirmed.Bashir, who was the BBC News religion editor, left the corporation earlier this week on health grounds.He has been seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications.It comes shortly after Lord Dyson’s investigation concluded into how Bashir landed his interview, with a BBC spokesman saying the report would...