newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House passes bill that would hide corporate tax break data from the public

By Wesley Muller
Posted by 
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfMiH_0a9BzlCQ00
Louisiana legislators convene in the House of Representatives chambers at the State Capitol during the 2020 special session. (Wes Muller/LA Illuminator. Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020)

House lawmakers on Thursday voted 59-38 for a bill that would change the public records law to allow the state economic development agency to hide certain corporate tax incentive records from the public.

House Bill 456, sponsored by Rep. Rick Edmonds (R-Baton Rouge), proposes to make an exception to Louisiana’s public records law for certain records under the Louisiana Economic Development (LED) tax incentive programs, including the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, Louisiana Quality Jobs Program and Louisiana Enterprise Zone Program.

“It is imperative, members, that we do not let this instrument go across to the other side (to the Senate),” Rep. Barry Ivey (R-Central) said during floor debate Thursday. He said HB 456 is one of the most problematic bills he has seen.

Under the state’s economic development programs, companies often enter into contracts with the state to receive millions of dollars in state tax incentives in exchange for a promise to create jobs. Those contracts often require that those jobs pay meaningful salaries. Under the Quality Jobs program alone, 123 companies received a total of $140 million in tax rebates during the 2018-2019 fiscal year. Current law allows the public to judge for themselves whether that $140 million was a good investment by allowing them to search LED’s records to find out how many jobs each company created and the hourly wages they paid employees.

Edmonds defended his bill as a necessary measure to shield sensitive employee data from identity theft. He said the tax incentive programs are an agreement between Louisiana Economic Development and a company but not the company’s employees; thus, their personal information should remain confidential.

No one has disagreed with Edmonds on that point. Instead, those who oppose the bill have said it goes further than concealing employees’ personal information. Additional language in Edmonds’ bill proposes to hide corporate-level data, including the salaries a company pays with the money gained from state tax rebates and other incentives.

If the wages that a company pays for each job is kept confidential, Ivey said on the House floor Thursday, it would be impossible for the public to know if the laws surrounding the tax incentive programs are being followed.

Edmonds responded, “I don’t believe that that type of public record is of any necessity whatsoever.”

Rep. Buddy Mincey (R-Denham Springs) said residents would lose transparency if the bill becomes law, and Rep. Robby Carter (D-Amite) called it an “anti-transparency” bill.

“This bill isn’t about protecting the little guy,” Ivey said. “It’s only about masking these issues for the big companies…This is what it’s about: $140 million given away to 123 companies…This bill would allow for no public accountability whatsoever. None. Zero.”

Edmonds said the bill would still allow a company’s total paid wages to remain public, but Ivey said that would be of little use. For instance, a company might say it created 100 jobs with salaries totaling $5 million. That might mean the company is paying a $50,000 salary for each position, or it could mean the company is paying a $1 million salary to a single executive officer while the other 99 employees are part-time or temp workers earning $10,000 a year. It would be impossible to know, Ivey said, without line items to correlate salaries with the number of hours worked.

“An individual wage should not have to be relevant to this issue,” Edmonds said, but he also said he is willing to negotiate with Ivey on the legislation.

Ivey said he hopes they can come to some agreement but said Edmonds would not budge during previous negotiations: “We don’t need the names, we don’t need the positions,” he said to the entire chamber. “I even discussed the possibility that if it’s less than 10 employees, hey, just give us the aggregated number and we’re good. But if it’s more than 10, then we should demand this information.”

Ivey introduced a floor amendment on Thursday to try to remove the “wages” language that would hide salaries. It received some bipartisan support, but it was ultimately rejected in a 40-54 vote.

“If we can’t require this one data point — wages, so we can tie it to hours — if we can’t require that on a program that we give $140 million, approximately 1.4% of the state general fund budget, on an incentive program — I don’t know what I’m doing here,” Ivey said. “I’m serious. I don’t know what I’m doing here…one little requirement…It is imperative, members, that we do not let this instrument go across to the other side.”

Edmonds said he supports transparency and believes Ivey opposes the legislation because he has a problem with ITEP and other tax incentive programs.

“This is about an individual that works for a company,” Edmonds said in defense of his bill. “This is not about a person that applies for any one of these exemptions.”

The bill ultimately passed and has been sent to the Senate for consideration.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

294
Followers
231
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Exemptions#Corporate Tax#Data Point#Tax Break#Tax Law#Corporate Law#Corporation Tax#R Baton Rouge#Hb#Quality Jobs#Itep#State Tax Incentives#State Tax Rebates#House Lawmakers#Public Records#The Senate#Bills#Incentive Programs#Transparency#Fiscal Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Critical police-reform bill on qualified immunity narrowly passes House

The Louisiana House lawmakers passed a monumental police reform bill Tuesday night that would dismantle the qualified immunity protection that has long shielded police officers from lawsuits when they use unreasonable force that leads to death or serious bodily injury. House Bill 609, sponsored by Rep. Edmond Jordan (D-Baton Rouge), was narrowly approved on the […] The post Critical police-reform bill on qualified immunity narrowly passes House appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

House committee votes to let industries secretly audit themselves

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced several bills this week that would weaken transparency by making various government records secret and hidden from the public for years. House Bill 72, sponsored by Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, R-Lafayette, would allow industries to conduct self-audits for environmental accidents and would make those self-audit records secret for two […] The post House committee votes to let industries secretly audit themselves appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
New Orleans, LAbigeasymagazine.com

Legislative Updates: Conservative Bill Would Force National Anthem To Be Played at Public Sporting Events; Police Reform and Housing Legislation Also Considered

Should Athletes Be Forced To Sing National Anthem That Includes a Racist 3rd Stanza?. Over the strong concerns of several Black members, the House Judiciary Committee today passed out SB 124 by Sharon Hewitt that would mandate that the National Anthem be played or sung at every sporting event at any venue paid for by public dollars.
New Orleans, LAbossierpress.com

House Passes Bills To Limit Access To Abortion

The House passed three bills Wednesday to limit access to abortion. Two of the bills–one by Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Shreveport, and one by Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Lafayette–would make it mandatory to report more information regarding abortions to the Louisiana Department of Health than is currently required. The third, by Rep....
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

House passes bill that could force city income tax refunds

May 26—COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 63-31 for a bill that could open the door for those who have worked from home since Jan. 1 to seek refunds of municipal income taxes collected by the cities where they usually worked pre-coronavirus. House Bill 157, sponsored...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Audacy

House passes tax swap plan involving income taxes

The House passes a constitutional amendment that would lower state personal income tax rates in exchange for eliminating the ability to deduct federal income taxes. Lafayette Representative Stuart Bishop thanked House members for passing his bill, saying Louisiana lawmakers have tried to do this for decades. “Members, I want you...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Major tax reform legislation passes House after failing the night before

House lawmakers on Thursday passed a major tax reform bill that had failed to gain enough votes the night before. House Bill 274, sponsored by Rep. Stuart Bishop (R-Lafayette), is a proposed constitutional amendment that would create new income tax rates and get rid of the law that lets residents deduct from their state tax […] The post Major tax reform legislation passes House after failing the night before appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Illinois Stateganjapreneur.com

Illinois House Passes Social Equity Cannabis Licensing Bill

The Illinois House of Representatives passed a social equity cannabis licensing bill this week; the proposal now moves to the Senate for consideration. A cannabis industry social equity licensing bill on Wednesday passed the Illinois House and would add 110 new industry licenses through two lotteries that would prioritize applicants from communities most impacted by the War on Drugs, the Chicago Defender reports. As part of the qualifying criteria, one of the lotteries would give preference to individuals previously arrested or convicted of cannabis-related crimes.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
The Current Media

House reverses itself, passes income tax reform

In a dramatic reversal from yesterday’s vote in which the much-debated constitutional amendment to remove the federal income tax deduction from the state’s personal income tax fell short of the needed two thirds, the House of Representatives on Thursday passed the measure 98-2. The bill, HB274 by Rep. Stuart Bishop,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Bill that would bar transgender women from competing on women sports teams dies in committee

The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” anti-transgender legislation introduced by Rep. Beryl Amedee (R-Houma), was killed in the Louisiana House Education Committee Tuesday when six committee members opposed it and only five supported it. An audience made up mostly of opponents of Amedee’s bill cheered and applauded the defeat of the bill which sought to ban transgender women from participating in women and girls sports.
Congress & CourtsOpensecrets.org

GOP bill would codify IRS rule hiding ‘dark money’ donors

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is moving to protect “dark money” donors by supporting a bill that would continue concealing their identities from the Internal Revenue Service. The “Don’t Weaponize the IRS Act,” introduced last week by Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), would prevent the IRS from mandating that 501(c)(4)...
Congress & CourtsEngadget

Senate committee moves to raise EV tax credit to as much as $12,500

New legislation could raise the US government's electric car tax credit beyond its current $7,500 cap — but only in certain circumstances. Reuters reports that the Senate's Finance Committee has advanced a bill, Clean Energy for America, that would raise the maximum EV credit to $12,500 while eliminating the 200,000-car manufacturer cap. However, vehicles couldn't be priced above $80,000, and you'd only get the full amount if the car was both made in the US (adding $2,500 credit) and assembled by unionized workers (another $2,500).
Congress & CourtsDetroit Free Press

Michigan House passes bills that would increase penalties for absentee ballot fraud

House Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would establish new penalties for voter fraud related to absentee ballot applications. The two House bills passed easily. The first bill, which would change Michigan's election law, passed 66-43 with nine Democrats joining Republican lawmakers in support of the bill: Sara Cambensy, D-Marquette; Kevin Coleman, D-Westland; Alex Garza, D-Taylor; Jim Haadsma, D-Battle Creek; Kevin Hertel, D-Saint Clair Shores; Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon; Tim Sneller, D-Burton; Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit and Angela Witwer, D-Delta Township.
Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

Congresswoman Urges HUD Secretary To Protect Marijuana Consumers From Losing Public Housing

A congresswoman is asking the federal government to stop kicking people out of public housing for using marijuana in states where it is legal. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) on Tuesday sent a letter to the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), imploring her to use “executive discretion” to not enforce policies that prohibit cannabis use in federally assisted housing in states that have enacted legalization.
Congress & Courtsdenvergazette.com

House Democrats pass second of two tax reform bills despite GOP stall tactics

The second of a pair of tax-reform measures that Democrats hope will close loopholes and generate $400 million in revenues on Tuesday passed in the House on a party-line vote. “We have a carefully tailored package here to ensure that we are asking everyone to pay their fair share,” said Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, who is serving as the bill’s prime sponsor along with Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora. “This is something that you can all feel good about, you can feel proud of. We are bringing fairness to our tax code.”
Congress & CourtsAthens Daily Review

Senate Finance Committee sends key spending bills to floor

This week, members of the Senate Finance Committee sent two major spending bills that must pass to the full chamber - measures that capitalize on the rebound of the economy as the pandemic wanes in Texas. Sales tax collections came back strong following the state's vaccine rollout as Texans eager to get out and spend drove record tax revenue, leaving money in the bank as the state exits the current biennium and more flexibility as it looks to cover state services for the next two years.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Bill requiring lessons about World War II reignites tensions in Louisiana House

Fallout from the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus’ fight with Rep. Ray Garofalo (R-Chalmette) is to blame for the tense debate on the Louisiana House floor Monday over a bill requiring that high schoolers learn about World War II and the Holocaust, Rep. Tammy Phelps (D-Shreveport) said Monday evening. Rep. Valarie Hodges (R-Denham Springs) got HB […] The post Bill requiring lessons about World War II reignites tensions in Louisiana House appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.