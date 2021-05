Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy played two very different rounds of golf Thursday at the PGA Championship. The former muscled his way to a nice three-under 69 while the former struggled to keep things on the rails and departed with a three-over 75. The playing partners did, however, get a chance to showcase their very similar mannerisms while lining up putts — strutting around the short grass with the exactly same gait and swagger. Like, the exact same.