Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked three cricketers Mumbai Indians should retain or use an RTM card for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). Rohit Sharma & Co have been one of the most successful sides in the history of the tournament. They have five titles under their belt followed by Chennai Super Kings, who have won three titles. Mumbai are known for their brilliant tactics and outstanding scouting team, who unearth young talents.