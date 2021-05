These are the three NFL teams that should sign Richard Sherman before training camp. Five-time Pro Bowl selection Richard Sherman remains unsigned in free agency. Sherman is coming off his 10th NFL season and a 2020 campaign where he saw limited action with the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran cornerback battled a calf injury that sidelined him for all but five games that season. The injury, however, shouldn’t discourage teams in dire need of a cornerback as he’s only one anomaly season removed from his 2019 Pro Bowl season that helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl LIV.