Ryan Pinney competes at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup on May 8, 2021 in Ostend, Belgium. Ryan Pinney knows what the big goals are and what he needs to do. He wants to be part of Team USA for this summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo. And to do that, he’ll need to show his best in the H3 handcycling events during U.S. Paralympic Team Trials on June 19 in Minneapolis.