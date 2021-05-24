Scientists Added a Sense of Touch to a Mind-Controlled Robotic Arm

We know what would happen if you fell into molten lava. It. Ain’t. Pretty. Actually, it’s way worse than you think. It’s so bad that movies offer up super-sanitized versions of that fiery death. And when you are aware of the horrors that await anyone who comes in contact with liquid hot rock, it’s hard to watch videos of magma running like water. Because all you can think is, “Get away you’re too close!” So this clip we just came across makes us very, very anxious. A scientist touched lava using one of the best insulators in the world. And even though we know it worked, there’s a zero percent chance we would ever try it ourselves.