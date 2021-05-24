newsbreak-logo
Scientists Added a Sense of Touch to a Mind-Controlled Robotic Arm

By Edd Gent
singularityhub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost people probably underestimate how much our sense of touch helps us navigate the world around us. New research has made it crystal clear after a robotic arm with the ability to feel was able to halve the time it took for the user to complete tasks. In recent years,...

singularityhub.com
Engineeringtechxplore.com

The path to more human-like robot object manipulation skills

What if a robot could organize your closet or chop your vegetables? A sous chef in every home could someday be a reality. Still, while advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning have made better robotics possible, there is still quite a wide gap between what humans and robots can do. Closing that gap will require overcoming a number of obstacles in robot manipulation, or the ability of robots to manipulate environments and adapt to changing stimuli.
ElectronicsThe Next Web

This professional grade Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm is just the tool engineering students need

TLDR: This amazingly precise robotic arm is a perfect tool for up-and-coming engineers, designed to teach the principles of manufacturing robotics right from your desktop. Let’s get something out of the way quickly here. While there are any number of both fun and educational tinkerer sets to choose from out there, most are fundamentally toys. Oh sure, the lessons they offer and some of the functions they serve are certainly real enough, but at the end of the day, they’re mostly just enjoyable side diversions into the world of basic engineering.
EngineeringInverse

A technique may make prosthetics easier to control with your mind

Brain-Computer Interfaces, or BCIs, have gained recent notoriety thanks to Elon Musk and his Pong-playing monkey, but in truth, researchers have been experimenting with the tech for years. Some of the greatest advances of this technology have been in the world of prosthetics. Think robot arms and hands, or other...
ComputersScience Now

A brain-computer interface that evokes tactile sensations improves robotic arm control

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, abd0380, this issue p. 831; see also abi7262, p. 791. Prosthetic arms controlled by a brain-computer interface can enable people with tetraplegia to perform functional movements. However, vision provides limited feedback because information about grasping objects is best relayed through tactile feedback. We supplemented vision with tactile percepts evoked using a bidirectional brain-computer interface that records neural activity from the motor cortex and generates tactile sensations through intracortical microstimulation of the somatosensory cortex. This enabled a person with tetraplegia to substantially improve performance with a robotic limb; trial times on a clinical upper-limb assessment were reduced by half, from a median time of 20.9 to 10.2 seconds. Faster times were primarily due to less time spent attempting to grasp objects, revealing that mimicking known biological control principles results in task performance that is closer to able-bodied human abilities.
Chemistrynerdist.com

Scientist Uses Incredible Insulated Material to ‘Touch’ Lava

We know what would happen if you fell into molten lava. It. Ain’t. Pretty. Actually, it’s way worse than you think. It’s so bad that movies offer up super-sanitized versions of that fiery death. And when you are aware of the horrors that await anyone who comes in contact with liquid hot rock, it’s hard to watch videos of magma running like water. Because all you can think is, “Get away you’re too close!” So this clip we just came across makes us very, very anxious. A scientist touched lava using one of the best insulators in the world. And even though we know it worked, there’s a zero percent chance we would ever try it ourselves.
EngineeringWired

This Brain-Controlled Robotic Arm Can Twist, Grasp—and Feel

Nathan Copeland was 18 years old when he was paralyzed by a car accident in 2004. He lost his ability to move and feel most of his body, although he does retain a bit of sensation in his wrists and a few fingers, and he has some movement in his shoulders. While in the hospital, he joined a registry for experimental research. About six years ago, he got a call: Would you like to join our study?
EngineeringInverse

The emotional reason why you should let robots touch you

When NAO, a 22.6-inch tall robot designed by Softbank Robotics, reaches out with its three plastic-coated fingers to comfortingly pat the hand of a German student, it does so with all the humanity it can muster. Cold to the touch and unblinking, the toy-like robot jerks its arm through space...
Electronicsthecherawchronicle.com

A brain implant that a robotic arm creates a sense of touch

One of the most impressive examples is the promise of a brain implant On the video Where a paralyzed person controls a robotic arm, nothing but the mind. Technology alone is impressive, but the joy that appears on respondents’ faces when they first had a drink more than a decade ago really shows just how important this technology really is.
EngineeringPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers bring the sense of touch to robotic prosthetics

The human sense of touch is critical to being able to perform many activities of daily living. We take our ability to feel how heavy a cup of hot liquid is and make adjustments without thinking about it to prevent liquid from spilling from the cup. For people who use prosthetic devices, even advanced futuristic mind-controlled prosthetics of the future … Continue reading
EngineeringMedagadget.com

Brain Stimulation Lets User Feel Robotic Arm

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have demonstrated that providing direct sensory feedback into the brain dramatically enhanced an impaired patient’s control of a robotic arm. The arm was operated through a brain-computer interface, but the system also included brain implants in an area of the brain responsible for sensory feedback. When the patient completed tasks using the arm, he was significantly faster when sensory feedback was enabled, mimicking the way someone can feel an object they are gripping with their hand. The technique could make brain-computer interface systems easier and more intuitive to use, and therefore practical.
ElectronicsDigital Signage Today

Sigmasense intros touch controller for interactive displays

Sigmasense, a provider of touch sensing performance technology, has begun production of its Sigmadrive based SDC100 touch controller for interactive displays, according to a press release. The SDC100 enables touch response that is faster and more accurate than a smartphone, even on 75-inch outdoor digital signs with 13-mm thick tamper-resistant...
Engineeringgadgetify.com

Robotic Extra Thumb Controlled with Toes

Have you ever wished you could do more with your hands. This robotic thumb gives you an extra finger to get things done. You can control the thumb and move in different directions by wiggling your toes. This robotic thumb lets you hold your cup and stir it. It also lets you peel a banana with one hand more easily.
Engineeringcrarydrug.com

Man's Robotic Arm Works Faster With High-Tech Sense of Touch

The robot hand extends toward a small cube, guided by signals from electrodes implanted in the brain of partially paralyzed patient Nathan Copeland. In surprisingly smooth fashion, Copeland's mind directs the robot hand to pick up the cube and move it to another part of the table. The process works...
EngineeringPosted by
TheStreet

Blackrock Neurotech Partners With The University Of Pittsburgh To Improve Robotic Arm Control

SALT LAKE CITY, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackrock Neurotech, the world's leading brain-computer interface (BCI) technology innovator and manufacturer, announced recently published research in Science Magazine by the University of Pittsburgh's Rehab Neural Engineering Labs called "A brain-computer interface that evokes tactile sensations improves robotic arm control." The research team used Blackrock's NeuroPort System to control a bidirectional prosthetic arm to restore function for a participant with a spinal cord injury.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft's new update adds bottom screen touch control

Washington [US], May 25 (ANI): Microsoft's latest update to the mobile side of the Xbox Game Pass could make streaming games to a phone way better than before. The new update has finally added bottom screen touch controls on the Surface Duo. According to Mashable, the mobile version of Game...
Technologyhackaday.com

Self-Driving Or Mind Control? Which Do You Prefer?

We know you love a good biohack as much as we do, so we thought you would like [Tony’s] brainwave-controlled RC truck. Instead of building his own electroencephalogram (EEG), he thought he would use NeuroSky’s MindWave. EEGs are pretty complex, multi-frequency waves that require some fairly sophisticated circuitry and even more sophisticated signal processing to interpret. So, [Tony] thought it would be nice to off-load a bit of that heavy-lifting, and luckily for him, the MindWave headset is fairly hacker-friendly.
Engineeringmit.edu

Slender robotic finger senses buried items

Over the years, robots have gotten quite good at identifying objects — as long as they’re out in the open. Discerning buried items in granular material like sand is a taller order. To do that, a robot would need fingers that were slender enough to penetrate the sand, mobile enough to wriggle free when sand grains jam, and sensitive enough to feel the detailed shape of the buried object.
Technologythefabricator.com

Ready Robotics’ Forge/OS 5 open platform controls numerous robot brands

Ready Robotics has launched Forge/OS 5, an open, cross-brand operating system for industrial automation. With support for FANUC, Yaskawa, ABB, Staubli, Epson, and UR robots, the platform offers a single programming interface for hundreds of models of collaborative and industrial robots, as well as the peripherals required for automation. The...
EngineeringPosted by
Axios

Brain-controlled robotic arm transmits feeling, improves performance

New research shows that incorporating a sense of touch into robot arms controlled by the human brain vastly improves performance. Why it matters: The work demonstrates the ability to transmit feeling is vital to making a better robotic prosthesis, providing hope to those who've lost the use of their limbs — and pointing the way to further progress on brain-computer interfaces (BCI).