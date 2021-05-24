newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The message is simple: dispose of your litter responsibly and help keep Cork clean.

By Tim Lucey
echolive.ie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORK County is preparing for a busy summer. As restrictions are lifted and the public flocks to public places, our county is looking forward with confidence for the first time in 12 months. We will be travelling across the length and breadth of the county to take in and enjoy...

www.echolive.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Litter#Signage#Food Waste#Human Waste#Household Waste#Local Food#Natural Food#Cork County Council#Litter Disposal#Bins#Quality Food#Cigarette Butts#Chocolate Wrappers#Beaches#Pollution#Public Places#Message#Natural Beauty#People#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
South Range, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Keep our local highways clean

Recently, several members of the Range Lions and their spouses cleaned our “Adopt a Highway” stretch from Painesdale to South Range. We were all disturbed by the amount of litter along that three mile stretch of highway. We collected 34 bags of litter. Many other organizations in our area volunteer...
Montclair, NJmontclair.edu

Clean Water Made Simple

2020-2021 University Distinguished Scholar Yang Deng innovates to solve a global crisis. Posted in: Homepage News, Research, Science and Technology, University. The world is in a water crisis. “Less than 1% of Earth’s water is directly available to us,” says Professor of Earth and Environmental Studies Yang Deng, and challenges such as climate change and pollution keep throwing scientists curveballs as they work to provide clean and safe water to an increasingly desperate global population.
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Help keep Rock Springs clean with the Take 10 on Tuesdays campaign

ROCK SPRINGS — Litter, graffiti and illegal dumping destroy the beauty of our communities. It is everyone’s responsibility to put garbage in proper places. More importantly, it is up to us to teach future generations to take care of our environment. With City-Wide Clean-up just finishing, people are reminded to...
Cottage Grove, MNhometownsource.com

Keeping our water clean

Usually, I’m an advocate for keeping the water clean. When I was recently asked to help lead a training for city of Cottage Grove, however, I decided to call on my inner bad guy. The topic was “illicit discharge detection and elimination,” a sinister string of words that really just means, “stopping people from polluting the water.”
Apple Valley, MNhometownsource.com

Letter: Keep the drains clean

I am a senior at the School of Environmental Studies, and our last unit is about activities that help the environment in the long term. My project is about informing families about the effects of runoff and ways to decrease it, specifically cleaning storm drains. To keep our bodies of...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Volunteers Clean-Up Roadside Litter to Help Keep Moore County Beautiful

Volunteers with Keep Moore County Beautiful (KMCB) picked up 110 bags of roadside litter last month as part of the statewide NC Litter Sweep initiative. This garbage haul included 30 bags collected from Beulah Hill Road and N.C. 73, 25 bags from the Whispering Pines area, and 29 bags from N.C. 5 near the county’s landfill site.
Clackamas County, ORKATU.com

SOLVE volunteers clean up litter in 3 Creeks Natural Area

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Dozens of people teamed up to clean the waterways in Clackamas County Thursday morning. The Clackamas Water Environment Services collaborated with SOLVE Oregon to pick up litter and debris near Milwaukie. Those behind the clean-up effort say even the tiniest bit of debris can cause water pollution.
EnvironmentGreenpeace USA

Keep America Beautiful litter study ignores corporate blame for plastic pollution

Washington, DC – A new report from Keep America Beautiful — a nonprofit working alongside corporate partners like McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Dow, PepsiCo, Nestle, and Keurig Dr. Pepper on cleanup and beautification efforts — finds that litter along roadways has fallen 54 percent since 2009. While plastic litter has decreased overall, the proportion of plastic litter has increased. Plastic films, such as those used for candy or snack bags, represent the second and third most frequently found types of litter in America. Ninety percent of Americans view litter as a problem in their region. The report found that per capita litter from beer and soda was more than double in states that do not have container deposit laws, demonstrating the importance of policy approaches to address pollution.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Local group picks up litter and keeps waterways clean

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Both litter and homelessness are big issues themselves but there can be a tie between the two. One local group is working to keep Huntsville clean. "Generally when you camp, any one of us would camp in the woods, we go to the woods, we set up camp, we put our tent up, we do our thing, wake up in the morning, clean up our camp and leave - no litter, nothing. So, the longer you live at a place, the more things you accumulate, so basically the accumulation of goods and the donations that flood into the homeless community are part of the problem because no one is there collecting the waste, there is no end cycle to the waste. It's just like things get dumped into the environment and it stays there, homeless people get evicted from their camps, their camp stays there and all their stuff just stays there," said James Spagnola, founder of MERTH.
Home & GardenTurnto10.com

Keeping your house clean in a post-pandemic world

(WJAR) — NBC 10 is looking at how the coronavirus changed the way we clean, and how to stay healthy in this next phase of the pandemic. We've learned a lot about how the virus spreads over the last year. While surfaces aren't nearly as terrifying as they once were,...
Marathon, FLkeysweekly.com

6-YEAR-OLD ASKS MAYOR FOR HELP TO CLEAN LITTER IN MARATHON

Six-year-old Landry Sayer, an elementary school student at Stanley Switlik who loves animals and plays T-ball, has inspired a citywide movement to clean up Marathon. Landry went to the May 11 Marathon City Council meeting to show her concern about the amount of trash near her home. She presented a video that she and her family made, pointing out the abundance of litter in her neighborhood. In the last scene of the video, Landry and her sister, Sutton, age 9, started picking up the trash, looked straight into the camera and said, “We need your help!”
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

Cleaning Tips: How To Properly Disinfect And Clean Your House To Keep It Safe

A clean home is a must not only for impressing your guests. These days, it is also vital to keep diseases at bay, especially now that we’re in the middle of a pandemic. Even if lockdowns in some regions have already eased and the number of infected cases has decreased, it’s still important to keep your home clean and disinfected just to be sure.
Springfield, MOozarksindependent.com

“Clean Green Springfield” Offering Mattress Disposal Saturday

If you are looking to dispose of a mattress or box spring, the “Clean Green Springfield” initiative is providing you an opportunity to do so for free this Saturday. The City of Springfield will be accepting mattresses at a special “Mattress Toss” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 404 North Jefferson Avenue.
Raleigh, NCabc11.com

Volunteers spend Saturday cleaning up litter along Raleigh roads

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- While most of you enjoy a relaxing weekend, several community minded volunteers spent part of Saturday patrolling grassy shoulders beside roads in Raleigh. Stormie Forte, the city councilor who represents District D in Southeast Raleigh, smiled while sweating her way through the organized trash pickup near Avent Ferry Road.
New Haven, ILtheintelligencer.com

The New Haven Elm City Freddy Fixer Clean-up Campaign needs your help

NEW HAVEN — The annual Elm City Freddy Fixer Clean-up Campaign will be held June 19 and organizers are looking for volunteers and donations. While the parade is canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic, cleanup volunteers “are vital to the success of our neighborhood clean-up and this event’s success will be measured by the level of community participation that is generated,” organizers said in a release.
Hurleyville, NYsullivanny.us

Pick Up Litter While Enjoying Our Trails, Then Dispose of It for Free

Hurleyville, NY - Come celebrate National Trails Day with the Sullivan O&W Rail Trail Alliance on June 5, 2021, then head out to enjoy – and clean up – our wilderness!. Opening remarks with special guests will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hurleyville Rail Trail on the 5th, followed by a walk at 10 a.m., and then a Trail Clean-up from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Celebrations continue thereafter; visit www.sullivanoandw.com for up-to-date information about group hikes in your area and event details.
LifestyleT3.com

How to clean the carpet in your car: 7 simple steps

We all know a bucket, sponge and a bit of elbow grease can work wonders on a car’s exterior, but how many drivers bother to put as much effort into the interior carpets?. We’re willing to bet the carpets are some of the most overlooked parts of a car when it comes to cleanliness. After all, they are usually dark in color and don’t show up dirt as quickly as the gleaming paintwork, crystal-clear windows and shiny alloy wheels.
Lee County, NCThe Sanford Herald

LETTER: Thanks for cleaning roadsides, shame on those who litter

Due to the very appreciated efforts of some of civic-minded folks I, for one, see an improvement in the appearance of the roadsides in Lee County. Especially along Route 87 and the bypass. Actually, I am submitting this letter for two reasons. First ,to let the folks doing the clean-up;...