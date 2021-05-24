The message is simple: dispose of your litter responsibly and help keep Cork clean.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Both litter and homelessness are big issues themselves but there can be a tie between the two. One local group is working to keep Huntsville clean. "Generally when you camp, any one of us would camp in the woods, we go to the woods, we set up camp, we put our tent up, we do our thing, wake up in the morning, clean up our camp and leave - no litter, nothing. So, the longer you live at a place, the more things you accumulate, so basically the accumulation of goods and the donations that flood into the homeless community are part of the problem because no one is there collecting the waste, there is no end cycle to the waste. It's just like things get dumped into the environment and it stays there, homeless people get evicted from their camps, their camp stays there and all their stuff just stays there," said James Spagnola, founder of MERTH.