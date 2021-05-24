newsbreak-logo
Tinder will now warn users before they send inappropriate messages

By Adrian Willings
Pocket-lint.com
Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Tinder is making efforts to prevent people from sending offensive or harassing messages to other users. The popular dating app is loved by many across the globe, but like other apps, it has problems with people sending inappropriate messages. The company has made several steps in recent years to ensure user safety. This includes adding a photo verification to ensure users are real people and working on a backgrounds checks system too.

