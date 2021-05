Medals, Laurels, and Contender Cards Explained in ‘Destiny 2′ Guardian Games 2021 Guide. From April 20 to May 11, Destiny 2 will host its second-annual Guardian Games, and we’re here to break down everything you need to know about the upcoming case. Are you trying to figure out how to get your squad the most medals and Laurels? Do you want to know how the points will be awarded during the competition? With the aid of Bungie’s official documents, we’ll answer all of those questions and more.