POLL RESULTS: Majority of respondents don't want McLeod County to hire an economic development director

The McLeod County Board approved the following items at its May 4 meeting:. Material Recovery Facility: Approved a contract renewal for the Material Recovery Facility with West Central Sanitation for May 20, 2021, through May 19, 2022. The original contract was approved in May 2019. Rates will remain the same as prior years: $45.35 per per ton per month for processing combined recyclables and $31.50 per ton per year for processing source-separated recyclables. There is a 7,000-ton-per-year minimum.