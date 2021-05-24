POLL RESULTS: Majority of respondents don't want McLeod County to hire an economic development director
Do you think hiring a McLeod County economic development director is a good idea?. Do you wear a mask inside buildings with signs that say masks are required?. The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.www.crowrivermedia.com