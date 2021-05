DANVERS — Johann Hunter said she is ready to “roll up [her] sleeves” and get to work improving students’ experiences in Danvers. “I’ve been involved in the district since before COVID, and I’ve been actively in conversations with my principal, the superintendent and assistant superintendent,” said Hunter, whose children attend Great Oak Elementary School, “but I felt a need to run for School Committee because I felt like, unfortunately, we have a lot of people that voice their opinions, but we don’t see those same number of people saying ‘how can I solve that problem?’ Unfortunately we live in a world where when that number is not equal, no change really happens.”