newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Thirty Years Later, Thelma & Louise’s Impact Is Stronger Than Ever

By Nicolas DiDomizio
crimereads.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a moment in the first half of Thelma & Louise—after Louise shoots and kills Thelma’s attempted rapist, but before the women fully commit to their eventual crime spree—when Thelma mentions the husband she left at home. “He is an asshole,” she casually explains to J.D., the charismatic young drifter...

crimereads.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Geena Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thelma Louise#Npr#Italian#Publishers Marketplace#Husband#Director Ridley Scott#Female Rage#Brilliant Performances#Drama#Comedy#Women#Pop Culture References#Song Lyrics#Character Development#Men#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesVogue

20 Years Later, ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Is Just As Fabulous As Ever

In many ways, Moulin Rouge!, which came out 20 years ago, was ahead of its time. In 2001, Hollywood was no stranger to big blockbuster films, but a splashy approach to making movie musicals was still relatively new. Director Baz Luhrmann’s approach saw the genre go bigger, louder, and glitzier than ever before – thanks largely to the film’s elaborate set designs and over-the-top costumes, of course. “We were sailing in uncharted waters,” says Catherine Martin, who served as the co-costume designer alongside Angus Strathie. “Baz was trying to reinvent the modern movie musical, and flying in the face of all studio conventions. He is an extraordinary visionary, and pushes you as an artist to examine stories and historical periods in new and totally unexpected ways.”
MoviesPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

Nine High-Soaring ‘Thelma and Louise’ Cliff-Jump Parodies

When Thelma & Louise was released on May 24, 1991, one scene in particular became an iconic moment of movie history. The story of two women who initially set out on a weekend girls trip, only to get caught up in attempted rape, murder, theft and a run from the law, captured the attention of worldwide moviegoers. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis would receive wide praise for their portrayal of the titular duo, while the film would later earn an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
MoviesPosted by
Highway 98.9

What Nearly Everyone Got Wrong About ‘Thelma and Louise’

Susan Sarandon described Thelma & Louise as a cowboy movie, in the tradition of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Screenwriter Callie Khouri, who would win an Oscar for it, said it's an outlaw movie. Geena Davis called it the film that changed her life because its reaction prompted her to start the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and fight for better representation for women across the media landscape. But for many critics Thelma & Louise was a man-hating revenge story of feminism gone way too far.
NFLseattlepi.com

George Floyd, One Year Later: Reflecting on the Impact on Black People, Hollywood and America

Uninterrupted and unrelenting, for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the world seemed to realize what Black people had been talking about for the last century when George Floyd was murdered a year ago by the now-former police officer and convicted murderer Derek Chauvin. They realized why NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was taking a knee during the National Anthem. They understood what “Real World” New York original cast member Kevin Powell talked about in 1992 when the series first aired.
MoviesMovieWeb

Will 28 Months Later Ever Happen?

A Quiet Place: Part II star Cillian Murphy revealed earlier this week that he would return for a sequel to one of his earlier horror outings, 28 Days Later. Both a refreshing take on the zombie genre and a breakout role for Murphy, 28 Days Later was released way back in 2002, and while the actor acknowledges the time that has lapsed between then and now, he would still love for 28 Months Later regardless. But the question remains, will this movie ever happen? Especially considering 28 Weeks Later came out in 2007, with more than 14 years having passed.
MoviesBoston Herald

Stephen Schaefer’s Hollywood & Mine

Movies in theaters!! It’s been happening for a while and as this Memorial Day weekend kicks off, the film industry’s great hope is that Americans are ready to go Big and see movies in cinemas with lots of other people. ‘Cruella,’ a $200 million gamble that kids will dig not just one eccentric designer (Emma Thompson’s Baroness) but two (Emma Stone’s Estella who invents and becomes Cruella), opens wide Friday as well as for a premium on Disney+. John Krasinski’s horror sequel ‘The Quiet Place Part II’ had its premiere over a year ago only to have its release suspended by the pandemic. It too opens Friday minus the filmmaker whose character, a very brave dad, died in the first one. ‘The Office’ actor had directed and rewritten that 2018 sleeper hit. For the sequel he wrote the screenplay and directs again while making a cameo in the opening prologue. This ‘Place II’ is most definitely a full-out horror film-monster movie with spectacular human-destroying aliens whose several sets of enormous teeth suggest a definite nod to Ridley Scott’s classic ‘Alien.’
Musicwfpk.org

On This Day 1991: Cruising to the Soundtrack of Thelma & Louise

30 years ago today, moviegoers and listeners got their first spin with Thelma & Louise. The soundtrack included songs from Chris Whitley, Martha Reeves, Toni Childs, Marianne Faithfull, Charlie Sexton, Grayson Hugh, B.B. King, and Michael McDonald. Glenn Frey‘s “Part of Me, Part of You” would become film’s theme song.
MoviesEast Bay Times

New movies: It’s Thompson vs. Stone in ‘Cruella,’ and we all win

There’s no need for “all innocent children to beware” the new “Cruella,” out this week. The film starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson comes cruelty free, except for some delicious catfights between those two Oscar winners. It is one of the highlights in this week’s releases, along with Netflix’s faith-based...
TV & Videosrue-morgue.com

David Cronenberg stars in Shudder’s “SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD”; details & premiere date

The new installment of the horrific series has a genre heavy hitter in its cast. Shudder has announced a debut date of Thursday, August 12 for the eight-episode SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD; two episodes will premiere that day, followed by new ones each week, on the streaming service’s U.S., Australia and New Zealand platforms. Fright legend David Cronenberg stars, along with show regulars Paula Brancati, Jefferson Brown, Patrice Goodman, Sabrina Grdevich and Christopher Jacot in new roles, joined by newcomers Rachael Crawford, Jeananne Goosen, Sydney Meyer and Alex Ozerov. According to the official synopsis, the series, created by Aaron Martin, “follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension–and body count–ratchets up.”
Moviespurewow.com

16 Movies That Are Better Than the Books They're Based On

Movie adaptations of books often get a bad rap. And often, it's deserved. Seriously, don't even get us started on The Great Gatsby. (We still love you, Leo.) Or My Sister's Keeper? We did not just pay $12 to see them completely ruin the ending. Luckily, the following 16 films buck the trend of bad film adaptations. From The Notebook to Forrest Gump, read on for movies that are better than the books on which they're based.
CelebritiesLiterary Hub

“All the Friends I Ever Had Are Gone.” On the Later Years of Bob Dylan

Big news broke in Sweden. “The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016 is awarded to Bob Dylan,” announced Sara Danius, on behalf top of the mountain 489 of the Swedish Academy, to gasps of delight and surprise from those present. This was significant—for Dylan, the Nobel organization, literature, and popular music. And it was highly controversial. “Today, the happiest of turmoils all over the world,” commented Professor Sir Christopher Ricks, the leading academic champion of Dylan’s writing.
MoviesCollider

Parker Posey Joins Colin Firth and Toni Collette in HBO Max Crime Show 'The Staircase'

Indie queen Parkey Posey has signed on to join the cast of HBO Max's true-crime series The Staircase starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. Director Antonio Campos is putting together quite a cast for this one, as the eight-episode limited series will also co-star Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt. That's four formidable actresses in a single show that's anchored by an Oscar winner. Not too shabby if I do say so myself.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 26

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Wednesday, May 26 features a new movie in the No. 2 spot, while Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead continues its run as America's most popular film about a casino heist in a zombie-ridden Las Vegas. The animated feature Home is on Netflix again, and because kids content is $$$ content, it debuted in second. The rest of the Top 5 is rounded out by The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sabotage, and The Woman in the Window.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Half a Century Later, "What's Going On" Is More Relevant Than Ever

On first listen, it may seem odd that What’s Going On — one of the most masterful and profound protest albums of all time, on which Marvin Gaye tackles war, racism, poverty and environmental concerns — begins with a party. But as the warm chatter, laughter and smooth sax riff that open the iconic title track remind us, “what’s going on” can mean many different things. Sometimes it’s a simple statement of fact, delivered like a news report. Sometimes it’s a helpless cry of confusion when the world around us starts spinning out of control (think Betty Draper leaping up off the couch and yelling it — “What is going ON?” — after watching Jack Ruby shoot Lee Harvey Oswald on live TV on Mad Men). Sometimes it’s simply a greeting, offered with a smile and a slap on the back. And sometimes it’s a bit of all three.