Thirty Years Later, Thelma & Louise’s Impact Is Stronger Than Ever

The new installment of the horrific series has a genre heavy hitter in its cast. Shudder has announced a debut date of Thursday, August 12 for the eight-episode SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD; two episodes will premiere that day, followed by new ones each week, on the streaming service’s U.S., Australia and New Zealand platforms. Fright legend David Cronenberg stars, along with show regulars Paula Brancati, Jefferson Brown, Patrice Goodman, Sabrina Grdevich and Christopher Jacot in new roles, joined by newcomers Rachael Crawford, Jeananne Goosen, Sydney Meyer and Alex Ozerov. According to the official synopsis, the series, created by Aaron Martin, “follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems and no one is safe as the tension–and body count–ratchets up.”