newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orleans, MA

Lawsuit alleges mistakes and coverup by Orleans fire department in fatal heart attack case

Wicked Local
 4 days ago

ORLEANS – The family of an Orleans man who died of a heart attack in September 2016 filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the town in Barnstable Superior Court last week. The suit alleges that Orleans rescue personnel prematurely terminated lifesaving efforts on Duane Mead, and then attempted to cover it up with false statements on documents and in verbal correspondence with hospital personnel.

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans, MA
Orleans, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod Hospital#The Heart Attack#Wrongful Termination#State Court#Police Records#Police Action#Barnstable Superior Court#Priority One#Town#Cpr#Orleans Police#Orleans Ems#Cape Islands Ems#Orleans Officials#Orleans Rescue Personnel#Orleans Paramedic Reports#Orleans Paramedics#Hospital Personnel#Ongoing Litigation#False Statements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
Related
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

Neighbors call in smoldering fire

OSTERVILLE – A smoldering fire beneath the front porch of a home on Joby's Lane was quickly extinguished Sunday afternoon. The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire Capt. Captain Sean Greene said neighbors called the department at 4 p.m. saying they noticed smoke from the residence at 92 Joby’s Lane. “No one was...
Barnstable, MAWCVB

Glass doors smashed at Cape Cod police station

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are investigating an act of vandalism after the glass doors to the department's Hyannis substation were smashed. Police say the discovery was made at 491 Main St. at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Officers were left to pick up the pieces of glass left behind by...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Active Berkshire Wildland Fire Is Largest In Massachusetts In 12 Years

Massachusetts officials say an ongoing wildland fire in Northern Berkshire County is the state’s largest in over a decade. The East Mountain Fire began as a brushfire in Williamstown on Friday, and has spread thanks to wind events over into the Clarksburg State Forest. More than 120 firefighters from 19 surrounding towns and state units are attempting to contain it. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini spoke Monday afternoon.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StateBoston 25 News

COVID-19 updates: Mass. reports 19 deaths, 281 new cases Monday

BOSTON — Download the free Boston 25 News app for up-to-the-minute push alerts. 281 new cases, 19 new deaths reported by DPH Monday. The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were 19 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushed the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 17,413.
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

Mass. Confirms 281 New COVID Cases, 19 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 281 confirmed COVID cases and 19 more deaths Monday. It's the 11th straight day Massachusetts health officials announced fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, and the first time since Sept. 22 that a day's report showed under 300 new COVID cases (though figures in Monday reports, coming after the weekend, are sometimes smaller than average). The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 657,119 and the death toll to 17,413 since the start of the pandemic.
Barnstable County, MAcapecodtimes.com

Crews battle small attic fire in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS — Fire crews were called to a home Saturday afternoon for a small fire in the attic, according to Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire Lt. Eric Sabatinelli. The Fire Department was notified of the fire at 10 Caitlin Circle at around 4 p.m., Sabatinelli said. On arrival, crews found some...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Don’t get rid of your masks yet; Here is a list of places and situations that will still require face coverings after Memorial Day in Massachusetts

As the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an expedited timeline for when the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will lift. On May 29, more than two months ahead of schedule, all COVID restrictions and capacity limits will be...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

David Staveley, Massachusetts man who faked his own death, pleads guilty after being first in the US to be charged with fraud for Paycheck Protection Program

A 53-year-old Massachusetts man who faked his own death has pleaded guilty after attempting to steal more than $500,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans. David Staveley of Andover was the first in the U.S. to be charged for fraud relating to the the CARES Act, which allowed small businesses to receive forgivable or low interest loans to meet payroll costs and mortgage, rent, and utility payments.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...