FLAHERTY SENSABAUGH BONASSO PLLC: Michael T. Bumgarner named President of the Association of Legal Administrators

By Press release for submission
West Virginia Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC issued the following announcement on May 18. Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso is pleased to announce that firm Chief Executive Officer Michael T. Bumgarner, CPA, CLM, CGMA has been named President of the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) Board of Directors. Debra L. Elsbury, CLM, officially passed the gavel to Mike on May 6 at ALA’s virtual Annual Meeting.

