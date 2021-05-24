FLAHERTY SENSABAUGH BONASSO PLLC: Michael T. Bumgarner named President of the Association of Legal Administrators
Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso PLLC issued the following announcement on May 18. Flaherty Sensabaugh Bonasso is pleased to announce that firm Chief Executive Officer Michael T. Bumgarner, CPA, CLM, CGMA has been named President of the Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) Board of Directors. Debra L. Elsbury, CLM, officially passed the gavel to Mike on May 6 at ALA’s virtual Annual Meeting.wvrecord.com