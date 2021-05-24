FLAHERTY SENSABAUGH BONASSO PLLC: Michael T. Bumgarner named President of the Association of Legal Administrators

9thWonder elevates global business operations head Josh Okun to president. Okun has led global business operations at the Lambert & Co. unit since 2018. He joined the agency as executive creative director in 2013. “We need a fearless leader to catapult us into a new dimension,” 9thWonder CEO Jose Lozano said in a statement. “Josh has a proven track record of cultivating leadership and innovation across the firm and is well-suited for this position.” 9thWonder, which was acquired by Lambert & Co. in 2018, maintains offices in Houston, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Argentina and Vietnam.