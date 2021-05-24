STEPTOE & JOHNSON PLLC: Steptoe & Johnson Expands Annual Chambers USA Rankings with Addition of Attorneys, Practices, and Geographic Locations
Steptoe & Johnson PLLC issued the following announcement on May 21. Chambers USA America’s Leading Lawyers for Business rankings for 2021 include 23 Steptoe & Johnson PLLC attorneys, nearly double the number of attorneys ranked in 2020. The ranked attorneys practice in three states, including Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia and in six office locations. The firm has expanded the geographic scope of Chambers USA rankings to include attorneys in Ohio and Kentucky. Additionally, Chambers USA ranked Steptoe & Johnson in the following practice areas: Banking & Finance, Corporate/Commercial, Energy & Natural Resources, Healthcare, Labor & Employment, Litigation: General Commercial, and Real Estate.wvrecord.com