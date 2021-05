This easy and delicious 15-minute steak Ram-Don from the movie Parasite gained worldwide popularity for a reason—it's AMAZING. Trust me the hype is real for these noodles. Steak Ram-Don or Jjapaguri is simply a combination of two popular Korean instant ramens Chapagetti and Neoguri. When I watched the movie Parasite, my favorite part of the movie was when one of the main characters was eating this steak Ram-Don. I HAD to have it. After looking into it, this meal is 1. extremely quick and easy to make and 2. incredibly satisfying. Pair it with a refreshing glass of strawberry milk and you have got yourself a gourmet meal!