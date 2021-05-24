GAMING: Here's everything you need to know about in-game photography?
Many people might not realise in-game photography has become a popular hobby (and job) for aspiring photographers and videographers who have a love for gaming. Chris 'CHRISinSESSION' Taljaard is an in-game photographer and videographer. When you see those beautiful "screenshots" from the games you love, they've been taken while playing the game.