GAMING: Here's everything you need to know about in-game photography?

After taking a year off due to the year that shall not be named, the E3 expo is back! Sure, it'll be a "virtual" event this year but that's much better than last year, which was nothing! The point is, pretty soon we're all going to see previews of those shiny new racing games and required sim-racing gear that we can expect to play this year or in 2022. Admittedly, most of the games you'll see here are only rumored to appear at E3., and we'll also speculate on some games that we think might make an appearance. A little speculation never hurt anyone, right? Don't think about that question too much! Let's just move on.