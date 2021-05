A popsicle is a tasty frozen treat that comes on its own fork. Like lollipops or corn dogs, popsicles have a stick stuck in their middle. So what do you do with the stick when you’re done? Well, you could try to set a world record! One kid named Eric Klabel put together 1,750 popsicle sticks (and 2 pounds of glue) to make a 20-foot tall tower. As you can see in the picture, that’s much taller than Eric – and 5 feet taller than the old world record tower. The only question is, who helped him eat all those popsicles?