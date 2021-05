We’re back with another round of great Apple deals, and this week there are a few unexpected discounts you’ll want to take advantage of. One of the most surprising deals this week is outlined below on Apple’s all-new iMac for 2021. It’s shocking that this colorful and ultra-popular Mac has already gone on sale at a whopping $40 off, but who’s complaining? Not me. Another surprising discount is on Apple’s AirPods Pro, which have been $52 off at Amazon for quite a few weeks now – so grab the deal while you can, we don’t think it’s going to last much longer.