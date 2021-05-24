Pop Star Justin Bieber Trades In His Dreadlocks For A Buzz Cut

Roomies, like us regular folks, Justin Bieber is known to switch up his swag from time to time. Sometimes it’s his style of dressing and other times he might surprise fans with a lil’ facial hair. (Peep the mustache above.) About a month ago, Justin Bieber remixed his look once again. The pop star pulled up to the Instagram scene with a new ‘do. He had traded in his golden, straight hair for loosely twisted dreadlocks. Then, on Sunday, the Beibs threw another surprise at fans when he posted a selfie sporting a buzz cut.