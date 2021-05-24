Jennifer Who? Alex Rodriguez Moves On: ‘Anything That Doesn't Serve Me Is Clearly Out Of My Life’

In the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most prominent power couples. The pair regularly made major headlines after a high-profile engagement in 2002 and, during their time together, co-starred in the Kevin Smith film Jersey Girl and the critically panned Gigli.Ultimately, their relationship came to an end in January 2004, shortly after postponing their wedding days before it was due to take place.Affleck went on to marry actor Jennifer Garner, though they divorced in 2018. Meanwhile, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 (they divorced in 2012) and dated former backup dancer Casper...