Jennifer Who? Alex Rodriguez Moves On: 'Anything That Doesn't Serve Me Is Clearly Out Of My Life'

By Radar Staff
Radar Online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Rodriguez appears to be ready to forget his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, and put their relationship far behind him amid her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck. On Sunday, May 23, the former baseball, 45, pro took to Instagram and posted a story that appeared to be a thinly veiled swipe at 51-year-old Lopez. “I am about to step into a new beginning in my life,” he wrote on social media. “Anything that doesn't serve me is clearly out of my life.”

