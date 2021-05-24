newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

Ronald L. Thompson

By wendy
knuj.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald L. Thompson, age 87 of New Ulm passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the New Ulm Medical Center. Funeral mass will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery – Soldiers Rest Section with military honors provided by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11:00 – 12:30 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH chapel.

knuj.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Ulm, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
New Ulm, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald L. Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Honors#South Chapel#Funeral Mass#Visitation#Burial#Arrangements#Medical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Obituaries
Related
New Ulm, MNJournal

Three seminarians to be ordained

NEW ULM — Three seminarians of the Diocese of New Ulm will be ordained to the transitional diaconate in June, marking a significant milestone on their journey to the priesthood tentatively set for 2022. Joshua Bot, Nathan Hansen, and Tanner Thooft are currently studying at The Saint Paul Seminary in...