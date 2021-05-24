Ronald L. Thompson, age 87 of New Ulm passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at the New Ulm Medical Center. Funeral mass will be 1:00 pm Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the New Ulm City Cemetery – Soldiers Rest Section with military honors provided by the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 11:00 – 12:30 Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH chapel.