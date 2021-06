Today The Juneteenth Foundation kicks off its inaugural 2021 Freedom Festival in honor of the oldest celebration commemorating the effective end of slavery in the United States. The festival is a two-day event celebrating the resilience, culture, and history of Black Americans and will start with virtual panel discussions featuring CEOs and executives from leading brands such as Ashley Stewart, DoorDash, General Motors, and Lyft, who will discuss what their companies have been doing to advance racial equity and to support the Black community within their workforce and societally.