Transaction Analysis: Brewers Add Adames, A Real Shortstop

What happens when you add a suddenly scorching lineup to a stingy pitching staff and a defense as sturdy as any in the game?. You get the Rays, who seem to be hitting their stride after completing a three-game sweep of the Mets with a 7-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay’s fourth straight victory, which capped the franchise’s first sweep of the Mets, sent the team into Monday’s off-day having won 10 of its last 14 games and moved the club a season-high four games above .500 at 23-19.