We did that OBR Weekly thing again last night. I was drinking coffee. Slept great. This session of off-season training activities got their official start yesterday and will continue through tomorrow, but there was no media access (that changes today). Browns writers were left to counting players who showed up in official team photographs to figure out who was there, since many veterans are going the session a miss, following the advice of NFLPA Prez J.C. Tretter. It isn’t known if Stefanski, like many coaches around the league, has made adjustments to OTAs to compromise with players.