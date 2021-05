DURHAM NC – Taylor Walls received the news late Friday afternoon that he will be promoted to the next level to play for the Tampa Bay Rays and make his MLB debut. The Rays were busy on the day, striking a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, and sent away shortstop Willy Adames and relief pitcher Trevor Richards. Following the trade, it was unclear what Bulls player the Rays would call up to replace Adames on the roster. All signs pointed at the Rays, finally giving the top prospect in baseball, Wander Franco, a shot at the next level. Ultimately it ended up being Taylor Walls instead.