MLB

Fantasy Freestyle: Shohei’s Choice

By Howard Megdal
baseballprospectus.com
 3 days ago

www.baseballprospectus.com
MLBWNMT AM 650

MLB roundup: Ohtani’s late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBsemoball.com

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) -- Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Ohtani’s 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

BOSTON — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning and the...
MLBBakersfield Californian

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Propels Angels to win

Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox. Ohtani went hitless in his first four at-bats Sunday, but he blasted a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning of the contest. Ohtani has gone 4-for-13 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and six strikeouts in the last three games.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
FanSided

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes praises Shohei Ohtani after 2-run homer

The Red Sox were on their way to another win and a series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels until a massive speedbump named Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter’s box. Things were exactly how Boston wanted them. They had the lead going into the ninth inning with one of the most dominant relievers in the game today on the hill. For as good as Matt Barnes has been in 2021, and believe me he’s been stellar, he just wasn’t a match for the Japanese superstar.
MLBMLB

Barnes optimistic after finally faltering in 9th

BOSTON -- Matt Barnes elevated a fastball on the inside corner of the strike zone to Mike Trout, and he was ready to receive handshakes and hugs for his 10th save in as many opportunities this year. But for the first time this season in a spot that mattered, Barnes...
MLBRecord-Journal

Trout, Ohtani foil Sox in 9th

BOSTON — Shohei Ohtani stepped to the plate, trying to keep his slumping team in the game. He did more than that, delivering what he called the most important home run of his four-season career in the majors. Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning and the...
MLBNBC Sports

Shohei Ohtani's go-ahead HR in ninth inning stuns Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox were just one out away from completing an impressive comeback win over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon, but Shohei Ohtani had other plans. The Sox trailed 4-0 early and entered the fifth inning down 4-1. Boston scored four times in the...
MLBFOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani's hitting and pitching exploits are truly incredible

Shohei Ohtani is doing things this season in Major League Baseball that haven’t been done in more than 100 years. Things that haven't been done since … Babe Ruth. Ohtani is one of the best hitters the Angels have. Ohtani has also been the best pitcher the Angels have this...
MLBFanSided

Shohei Ohtani caps Angels comeback in Boston with game-winning homer at Fenway (Video)

Shohei Ohtani caps Angels comeback in Boston with game-winning homer at Fenway. Have the Shohei Ohtani for MVP chants started yet?. If you haven’t been paying attention, the two-way player, who plays as both a pitcher and an outfielder, has been having one heck of season. It’s like a non-stop carousel of highlights and Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox was no exception. The Angels were down to their last out when Ohtani, who was playing in the outfield today, stepped up to the plate.
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Matt Barnes thought Mike Trout’s bloop single was final out; ‘When it left his bat, I thought the game was over’

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes thought Mike Trout’s 225-foot bloop single — that left his bat at only 75.9 mph — would be caught for the final out of Sunday’s game. Instead, the ball dropped between center fielder Hunter Renfroe, right fielder Marwin Gonzalez and second baseman Michael Chavis who was shifted toward shortstop and had a long way to run.
MLBNBC Sports

Week That Was: But First, Let Me Take a Selfie

This week, we saw a veteran making a slight change of scenery: the Dodgers announced on Saturday that they signed future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols to a one-year, major league contract. The 41-year-old was designated for assignment by the Angels on May 6, and cleared waivers on Thursday. This...
MLBchatsports.com

Angels push back Shohei Ohtani’s next pitching start to protect against fatigue

Shohei Ohtani was mentioned in Joe Maddon’s pregame and postgame news conferences on Friday. In the afternoon, the Angels manager announced the two-way star would have his next pitching start, originally scheduled for Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians, pushed back one to three days as a precaution after Maddon sensed some fatigue had carried over from Ohtani’s last outing on the mound earlier this week.