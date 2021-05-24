Warren Cousino student wins Madame Curie award

When Mackenzie Voss got a text from her counselor Kristin Ansel saying she wanted to take a picture of her with her award, Voss’ response was "what award?" The recipient of the Society of Women Engineers’ Madame Curie Award was taken completely by surprise as Ansel and her chemistry teacher at Macomb Mathematics Science Technology Center, Jamie Hilliard, nominated her without her knowledge. The award is given to female high school juniors who are outstanding in the areas of math and science.